audiobooks Launch Second Album 'Astro Tough'

audiobooks will release their second album 'Astro Tough' on October 1st.

The group's 2018 debut was a riveting experience, hinging on two oppositional - but ultimately creative - forces.

Taking their time on a follow up, audiobooks will release new LP 'Astro Tough' later this year.

Out on October 1st, it's said to be "more scripted, but a script that still allowed for lots of improvised scenes..."

A finessed vision of what audiobooks can accomplish, the album is led by new single, and opening track, 'The Doll'.

“I had the idea for 'The Doll' video while out for a walk,” David Wrench explains. “I was watching a child walk confidently, checking their surroundings, taking it all in. I started to recall how the world used to look as a child. I was lucky to grow up in the countryside and to be able to walk alone in nature. My father was a sportsman (he won a Commonwealth medal for Wales for Weightlifting) and a PE teacher, so I used to go with him and spend time in empty sports venues. There is a special atmosphere to places built for crowds when they are empty. It struck me that a video based on a child exploring these empty spaces and finding something that had been lost would make a really fitting film for our track 'The Doll'.”

Paul Kelly directs the full video for 'The Doll' - check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. The Doll

2. LaLaLa It's The Good Life

3. The English Manipulator

4. He Called Me Bambi

5. Blue Tits

6. First Move

7. Driven By Beef

8. Trouble In Business Class

9. Black Lipstick

10. Farmer

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

- - -

