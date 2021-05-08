audiobooks Announce New Album 'Astro Tough'

audiobooks return with new single 'LaLaLa It's The Good Life'.

The duo - David Wrench and Evangeline Ling - released their fantastic debut album to widespread acclaim in 2018, before opting for some downtime.

Gradually locating forward paths, new album 'Astro Tough' moves audiobooks in a different direction to their debut.

The group explain: “The first album was a photograph of the beginnings of the project, recorded without any overall plan. 'Astro Tough' is more scripted, but a script that still allowed for lots of improvised scenes.”

New single 'LaLaLa It's The Good Life' was constructed at the tail end of sessions, and it injects some energy into proceedings.

audiobooks comment...

“When we had nearly finished the album, we figured that what it needed to complete it was some fun party music. So out came the box of percussion and a tropical tequila-drenched backing track was laid down. The chorus was based on overheard conversations on South London buses. We layered loads of tracks of us shouting and cheering to create a background party noise.”

Tune in now.

Catch audiobooks at revamped London venue the Social on August 12th.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

