Auclair Details Her New 'Giramata' EP

British-Rwandan artist Auclair will release her new EP 'Giramata' on April 15th.

The new EP builds on her early material, with Auclair's vibrant sonic nexus touching on left-field pop, science fiction, and electronic production.

Out on April 15th, her incoming EP veers between vintage synths and Sun Ra, while also conjuring a melodic directness.

New single 'D.I.A.A.R.L.' is online now, a jewel of a song that relishes formal complexity.

Auclair says of the song...

“I wrote and recorded D.I.A.A.R.L. (Dreaming Is An Act of Radical Love) during a difficult time, in which I got a lot of energy and hope from the expansive vibrant ideas of people like Sun Ra, bell hooks and lots of sci-fi writers.”

“The ways they continually reimagine the world and new ones inspired me to draw on my heritage and an old technology in traditional Rwandan drumming patterns and combine it with a newer one in the waves of the Moog Mother-32 synthesiser. I think it's an attempt to serenade our imaginative muscles and it’s potential as an everyday liberatory practice.”

Tune in now.

