Atusji Makes His Mark With 'Everything's Not Broken'

Japanese-Danish all-rounder Atusji has shared new track 'Everything's Not Broken'.

Out now, it follows his recent cut 'Copenhagen', with the two singles representing a substantive shift in his aesthetic.

Textured, finessed pop of an alt-vein, 'Everything's Not Broken' works on an emotional level, conjuring whole worlds with just a few notes.

The orchestral sweep leads to that dulcet vocal, with Atusji singing: “No matter how your heart is broken, it's not the end of the world...”

As the artist himself puts it: “The song is a plea to share whatever you’re dealing with and to feel no shame about reaching out. Everything’s not broken.”

Tune in now.

