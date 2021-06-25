atlas azure Shares Charismatic Single 'Phuck School'

London riser atlas azure returns with new single 'Phuck School'.

With only a few tracks to his name, atlas azure has already sculpted a reputation as a free spirit.

'Phuck School' is a tongue in cheek ode to rule-breaking, but there's a serious point at work, too - society feels increasingly restrictive, and he's re-asserting the rights of the individual.

Out now, 'Phuck School' has a playful side, with atlas azure bringing the energy for those distinctive bars.

The video picks up on this, with atlas azure - together with his real-life friends - appearing as school kids, causing mayhem both inside and out of the classroom.

A song about living your most authentic life, 'Phuck School' lands, appropriately enough, just as the weekend comes and freedom beckons.

Tune in now.

- - -