Athlete Whippet's 'Where You Been?' Is An Urgent Electro Jammer

South London duo Athlete Whippet have shared their new single 'Where You Been?' - tune in now.

The project emerged from a series of sweaty basement clubs in the capital, with Aviram Barath and Robin Paul Braum spending the following morning dreaming up big plans.

Matching these club impulses against a wonky pop vision, their new EP affords the duo space to express these tendencies in full.

Metronomy's multi-talented Olugbenga Adelekan works with the group on the EP, spinning Athlete Whippet in a fresh direction.

The pair explain...

"It was brilliant working with Benga, he really got that we weren’t looking for top lines but for something we can work in more creatively throughout the EP that kind of becomes part of our fragmented and sampled track making process, sometimes even taking on an instrumental or percussive role."

"The whole thing is definitely a bit of a different story to our other releases just because the process was different and you can hear that on the tracks."

We're able to share new single 'Where You Been?' and it's an itchy, constantly moving electro offering, with the fidgeting production re-interpreting house and disco through this grimy South London lens.

Tune in now.

Athlete Whippet Invite Series with Seb Wildblood and MLE (Rhythm Section) hits Tola in Peckham on January 11th.

