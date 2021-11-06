Askjell's 'Sofia' Is An Astonishingly Beautiful Tribute

Norwegian producer Askjell has shared his exquisite new single 'Sofia'.

The song is named after a young girl, whose nature Askjell came to know through an acquaintance.

The real-life Sofia was experiencing terminal cancer, yet her generosity of spirit touched the Norwegian musician deeply.

Focussing on new music, Sofia was never far from his thoughts, and these emotions came rushing out.

Inviting fellow Norwegian artists iris and AURORA into the studio with him, new song 'Sofia' is the result of their collaborative endeavours. It's an astonishingly beautiful experience, with Askjell's modern classical meets electronic framework sitting alongside those fragrant melodies.

Out now, Askjell explains...

“Noni, one of the people on my Discord server had a cousin, Sofia, which she always referred to as her sister - that’s how close they were, she was only around eight years old but had already been battling cancer for many, many years.”

“When I wrote this piece she was terminally ill, but she got to hear the first version before she passed away. On the 7th of June 2020 she died from a cancer so rare, she was one of very few children in medical history to suffer from it, but I refuse to let her dream die with her, so let me tell you about the bravest girl I never got the chance to know, her name was Sofia.”

He adds: “Musically, ‘Sofia’ reflects a lot of my references, Grieg, Bach and Debussy, mixed with some minimalism, Reich, Glass, Adams - alongside pop and movie and game soundtracks”.

A truly moving work of art, 'Sofia' comes equipped with very special visuals, which includes an appearance from Sofia herself using home-shot footage.

Tune in now.

