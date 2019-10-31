Asim C Shares Timely Single 'In The Mood For An Apocalypse'

Asim C has shared his new single 'In The Mood For An Apocalypse'.

The West London rapper - who also acts in People Just Do Nothing - has been locked down of late, self-isolating along with the rest of the country.

He's putting his time to good use, however, crafting a new single that peers into these dystopian times.

An old-fashioned boom bap banger, 'In The Mood For An Apocalypse' is a tongue in cheek affair, but it's all done with love and affection.

Utilising a disparate array of samples, it seemingly began life as a self-isolation mash up.

He says: "Isolation makes you do weird shit. I mashed up two of my favourite films Apocalypse Now and In The Mood For Love the result is an apocalyptic love song to hopefully cheer people up (or scare the shit out of them).”

The track also boasts a guest spot from 5hazzam. Asim comments: “I met 5hazzam in college when I was 16. He's a fellow Hounslow native and one of the most talented people I know. He can produce, sing, rap, paint, act, he's an incredible man but also very mysterious hence the name 5hazzam (the wizard).”

Tune in now.

