ASHWARYA Shares Hybrid Pop Statement 'BIRYANI'

Melbourne based ASHWARYA has shared her new single 'BIRYANI'.

It's only the second release to bear her name, and follows the devastating debut cut 'PSYCHO HOLE'.

Matching her Indian heritage to an ear for cutting edge pop tropes, ASHWARYA pieces together bhangra drumming, R&B songwriting, and blistering production.

Dazzling new single 'BIRYANI' is out now, complete with an inventive video shot during lockdown.

There's a sense of quarantine claustrophobia at work in the single itself, an intense statement in which information is condensed down an unrelenting flow.

Still only 21 years old, she seems able to cross the various live-wires of culture that underpin her sonic appetites, resulting in something explosive.

Speaking to Complex, ASHWARYA explained: "I was legit eating Biryani and thought to myself how damn good it is. How when all the right ingredients come together it's like no other. I knew I had to write a song about it."

"I wrote it with my producer Jarrad Rogers and the first thing that felt really natural was the Hindi/English verse and from there everything pretty much fell into place. On the surface yes, it's a love song, there's passion and it's fun and a bit tongue in cheek, but whilst writing it there was always an element of sadness and obsession, like I'm literally comparing someone to food."

Tune in now.

