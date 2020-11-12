Ashnikko Teams With Haksune Miku For New Single 'Daisy 2.0'

Ashnikko and Hatsune Miku teams up on new single 'Daisy 2.0'.

The blue-haired future pop colossus teams up with the Japanese phenomenon, with this new single placing both artists at their best.

It's a daring team up, with Japanese hyper-pop avatar Hatsune Miku balancing Ashnikko's punk-laden sense of defiance.

A neat collaboration, it comes as Ashnikko preps her new 'Demidevil' mixtape, which lands in February.

'Daisy 2.0' is a remarkable expansion of summer single 'Daisy', one that flips the track in a fresh direction.

Tune in now.

