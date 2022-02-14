Ashley Henry Returns With 'Melanin'

London jazz artist Ashley Henry returns with new single 'Melanin'.

Out now, the single follows his excellent debut album 'Beautiful Vinyl Hunter', which featured a raft of collaborations.

His incoming EP 'My Voice' leads Ashley's compositional sense into a fresh universe, with new single 'Melanin' placed online for Valentine's Day.

A song about locating refuge, there's a sense of calm or peace at play in the work, with Ashley tapping into the essential femininity of jazz.

Leaning on neo-soul for some of those melodies, there's a lush, immersive feel to Ashley Henry's work.

"'Melanin' is finding someone or something that’s a refuge from taking that wrong or easy path” he explains. "Listening to it feels like a safe space. I wrote it as a certainty of belonging that’s accessible no matter where we are. 'Melanin' is my celebration of beauty, love and Black futurity. The track pays homage to women always trying to provide a safe space for their families and through their culture, and to the safe spaces I've found in my life..."

Tune in now.

'My Voice' EP will be released on May 13th.

- - -