Ashe Shares New Song 'Another Man's Jeans'

Ashe has shared her new single 'Another Man's Jeans'.

The alt-pop vocalist's beautiful debut album 'Ashlyn' remains a delight, but now she's ready to step out of that world.

Online now, her new single 'Another Man's Jeans' is about a conversation with an ex, a reflection on the passing of time.

An attempt to let by-gones be by-gones, Ashe sings: “I don’t want to talk about the fights in your mustang, let’s just think about the nights drinking rosé-colored champagne.”

Discussing the track, Ashe says it's "about unashamed and uninhibited confidence, loosening up and having a good time. It sounds like what carefree feels like. It's sexy! And loud! And fun! It's a reminder to not take life too seriously..."

Looking ahead, Ashe also has a number of UK dates in the pipeline, including three nights at Shepherds Bush Empire.

Tune in now.

Catch Ashe at the following shows:

May

25 Manchester O2 Ritz

26 Glasgow SWG3

28 Leeds Stylus

30 Birmingham O2 Institute

31 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

June

1 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Photo Credit: Jackie Russo

- - -