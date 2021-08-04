Ashe Confirms Debut album 'Ashlyn'

Rising pop force Ashe will release her debut album 'Ashlyn' on May 7th.

A flurry of huge singles has seen Ashe scorch a path across the globe, including collaborations with FINNEAS and Niall Horan.

Taking sole control of her artistry, debut album 'Ashlyn' lands next month, brought to you by Mom + Pop Music.

Out on May 7th, she says it is "deeply reflective and honest, full of stories of my experiences with fear and pain and turning those hard things into joy and independence..."

"I'm an experiential writer and there was no way I was going to make an album that didn’t address my personal journey, from my brother’s death this last year to my own experiences with emotional abuse. I think you have to be vulnerable to create something really great and I believe I did that. Writing this album was also an opportunity to show that I’m not just a songwriter and a singer but a producer and a musician with a very clear vision for my art."

New single 'I'm Fine' is online now, and it's a divine return, a pointed statement of pop ambition.

Ashe explains: ‘’’I'm Fine’ is about having that one person in your life that when you're trying to fake it and you're trying to say, ‘Oh, no, I'm doing okay,’ it's having that one person who says: ‘I know you're not okay. You can't pretend with me.’”

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

