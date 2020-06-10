A.S. Fanning's 'All Time' Is Rooted In Honesty

An Irishman in Berlin, A.S. Fanning has always walked his own path.

Blessed with a brooding baritone worthy of Matt Berninger, his work moves from folk textures to crunching indie rock, occupying various emotional spaces in his life.

New album 'You Should Go Mad' is out on November 13th, and it follows the break up of his previous project The Last Tycoons.

The sound of an artist pushing himself to the brink, the record is led by new song 'All Time', a work rooted in a ravaging sense of honesty.

"'All Time' is a song about love and acceptance," he comments. "Or maybe love and mercy, to borrow a line from Brian Wilson."

"I wrote it very quickly one night, it just sort of fell out fully formed, as sometimes happens. I was thinking about Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut, and the idea of being ‘unstuck in time’. And relating that to my own mental rifling through past incidents and projections of the future, which is obviously a waste of time and energy, but something I engage in quite frequently."

He adds: "I suppose the song is a sort of meditation, of trying to step back from all that and meet things from moment to moment, with some sense of permanence and acceptance."

Collective Films have shot the video, set in West Cork, Ireland on 16mm film. Depicting three parallel stories, director Mark Logan describes it as "a response to the timeless nature of Love, which can be felt from this majestic tune..."

Watch it now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.