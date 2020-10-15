ARTAN Channels Pure Honesty For 'Old Me'

ARTAN returns with new single 'Old Me'.

The West London rapper matches conscious lyricism to a melodic flow, all delivered with real suss and intelligence.

Incoming EP 'Scattered Thoughts' has been championed by new music guru Huw Stephens, and little wonder with this natural talent on display.

New single 'Old Me' leads the way, and it finds ARTAN opening up in a light-hearted manner.

A song about honesty, and being in touch with the feelings both of yourself and your partner, it's an upbeat return from the MC.

He reflects: "'Old Me' is a reflection of how I feel when I'm really feeling myself..."

Tune in now.

