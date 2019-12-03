Art School Girlfriend's 'Come Back To Me' Is A Sketch Of Yearning

Margate based alt-pop songwriter Art School Girlfriend has shared new single 'Come Back To Me'.

Real name Polly Mackey, the singer released her sterling debut EP 'Into The Blue Hour' last year, and flies out to play SXSW in a matter of hours.

With a full London headline show incoming, Art School Girlfriend has decided to share her sensual, slomo new single.

'Come Back To Me' is a sketch of yearning, a profile of desire, with the sedate backing uniting with a tense, taut vocal from Mackey.

The release is "quite transparently about lust and being out of control of your own desire. It’s about wanting someone to come to you and how that yearning can be simultaneously enjoyable and torturous."

Tune in now.

Catch Art School Girlfriend at London's Omeara on April 10th

