Art School Girlfriend Shares 'Into The Blue Hour' EP

Art School Girlfriend has shared her bewitching new EP 'Into The Blue Hour'.

Real name Polly Mackey, the solo endeavour was introduced via last year's sublime 'Measures' EP.

New EP 'Into The Blue Hour' follows her move from London's rush to the more sedate climes of Margate, utilising themes of psychological space, burnout, and recovery.

A kind of fractured, dub equivalent of the debut EP, 'Into The Blue Hour' is a more exploratory account, with the hazy electronics tied together with innate pop understanding.

Out now on Paul Epworth's Wolf Tone imprint, it's set to be followed by a full headline tour in October.

Tune in now.

Catch Art School Girlfriend at the following shows:

October

5 London St Pancras Old Church

6 Southsea Dials Festival

7 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

8 Glasgow Hug & Pint

10 Edinburgh Sneaky Petes

11 Newcastle Underground

12 Manchester Now Wave Venue

13 Liverpool Sound Basement

14 Margate Tom Thumb

15 Brighton The Hope

16 Bristol Hy Brasil

For tickets to the latest Art School Girlfriend shows click HERE.

