Art School Girlfriend Announces Debut Album 'Is It Light Where You Are'

Art School Girlfriend will release her debut album 'Is It Light Where You Are' on September 10th.

The songwriter has released a string of singles and EPs, building her potent, artful synth pop sound in the process.

Debut album 'Is It Light Where You Are' lands on September 10th (order it HERE ), and it finds the artist - real name Polly Mackey - aligning with Fiction Records.

New single 'Softer Side' is online now, the first song Art School Girlfriend recorded for the project.

She comments: “The record starts with that feeling of being on the precipice of change. Before deciding to pull everything apart, go through it all and come out the other side.”

Lyrically, it's the diaristic account of a break up, set against beautiful, gossamer layers of digital sound.

Polly explains...

“I feel like it’s kind of human nature to project an ideal onto new love interests. To get infatuated and fall in love with this perfect person that you’ve created in your head. Then through no-one’s fault, we both slowly unpick this, and end up searching for this thing that never was. So when it came to the video, what better way to represent this than through a love story with the most mythical of all beings.”

Frequent collaborator Tom Dream works on the full video, which you can check out below.

Tune in now.

Catch Art School Girlfriend at the following shows:

September

25 Manchester Yes (Pink Room)

26 Sheffield Foundry

28 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

29 Glasgow Glad Cafe

30 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

October

1 Bristol Louisiana

2 Margate Elsewhere

3 Brighton Green Door Store

5 London Village Underground

7 Wrexham Focus Wales Festival

Photo Credit: Daisy Walker

