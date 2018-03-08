Art Brut Are Back, And Their New Song Is Glorious

Art Brut have shared their first new single in seven years - listen to it now.

The band's acerbic post-punk squall made for strange bedfellows with the indie landfill, and their detached, witty stance made for one of the era's most potent, misunderstood voices.

Frontman Eddie Argos emerged last year, penning a few potent articles on those heady years, while promising further chapters in the Art Brut story.

Well, now it begins. The band have signed to the fine fellows at Alcopop! Records, and their new single 'Wham! Bang! Pow! Let's Rock Out!' is online now.

Commenting on the new material, frontman Eddie Argos said: "Watch the fuck out! We're back and very rejuvenated. I wanted to call the last album Wham! Bang! Pow! Lets Rock Out! but in the end it didn't really sound like a Wham! Bang! Pow! Record!, more like Brilliant! Tragic! but that means this idea has been rattling around my head for seven years. Seven Years!"

"Art Brut make Wham! Bang! Pow! music.This song is about making friends. Art Brut are coming to your party whether you want us to or not. We didn’t want to go home yet, there were still quite a few people we hadn't met. See you soon."

What does it sound like? Prime Art Brut - hilariously cutting lyrics, biting guitar lines, and a delivery that could only come from Eddie Argos.

Tune in now.

