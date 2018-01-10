Art Brut Announce New Album 'Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!'

Art Brut will release new album 'Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!' on November 23rd.

The much-loved indie outfit are back again, with Eddie Argos signalling their return in emphatic style earlier this year.

Produced by Jim Moray, new album 'Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!' arrives shortly, with acerbic new song 'Hospital!' online now.

“I didn't realise quite how ill I was at the time,” explains Argos, “I was in a German hospital und mein Deutsche is nicht sehr gut. I had a big operation, bigger than they were expecting when they started operating on me, and there were a few complications. They kept me in for nearly a month. It was the most undignified month of my life and although I was very grateful to the surgeons for saving my life and also to the nurses for taking care of me, I despised every fucking minute of time I spent there.”

“The only thing that kept me sane was the mantra that eventually became this song. Every single lyric was written and repeated over and over again as I suffered numerous indignities. Songwriting is something I've always used to alleviate stress and on this occasion I really tested it to its limits. What I am most impressed by is that even when I'm at death’s door and pumped full of morphine, staggering around and collapsing all the time, I can still write a comical call-and-response backing vocal to amuse myself.”

“I'm very glad not to be in hospital anymore—of course, as this was three years ago, I've broken all the promises I make to myself in this song.”

Tune in now.

Catch Art Brut at the following show:

November

7 London Boston Music Rooms *SOLD OUT*

January

17 London Garage

February

15 Birmingham Hare And Hounds

16 Bristol The Exchange

17 Cardiff The Globe

18 Oxford The Bullingdon

19 Liverpool Phase One

20 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

21 Glasgow Stereo

22 Manchester Yes

23 Brighton The Haunt

March

2 Southampton The Joiners

3 Guildford Boilerroom

