ArrDee gets introspective with 'Come & Go'.

The Brighton rapper has enjoyed an incredible 12 months, peppering the Top 10 with effervescent singles.

Fresh from ‘Flowers (Say My Name)’, ‘Oliver Twist’ and ‘War’, ArrDee switches it up on his new release.

Out now, 'Come & Go' is a different take from the 19 year old, with his contemplative bars discussing his absent father, and the impact this has had on his own relationships.

As he puts it in the song: "I’ve been hurt so much it don’t hurt..."

Director Gabriella Kingsley takes charge of the video, which features ArrDee taking an acting role.

Tune in now.

ArrDee's new mixtape 'Pier Pressure' will be released on March 18th.

