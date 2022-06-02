Around 20% Of Spotify Users Have Unsubscribed Following Joe Rogan Controversy

A new study has found that 19% of Spotify users have unsubscribed following the Joe Rogan controversy.

The controversial host broadcast anti-vaxx sentiments during an interview segment on his podcast, resulting in a global furore.

Neil Young - a childhood polio victim - ordered his music to be pulled from the service, following by Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and David Crosby.

Further to this, an open letter from the medical community to Spotify found Rogan's actions “not only objectionable and offensive but also medically and culturally dangerous”.

As Variety reports , a new poll from Forrester Research has found that 19% of users have either cancelled their subscriptions, or plan to in the neat future.

A further 18.5% said they would move to another service if more music was lost, while only 54% said the recent events won't change their subscription.

The news comes as Spotify attempts to change tack, placing customer advisory notices on controversial material and setting up a COVID-19 hub.

That hasn't helped their share price, however - Spotify lost $2 billion of market value in a week.