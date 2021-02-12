Arny Margret's 'intertwined' Is Breathlessly Evocative

Icelandic riser Arny Margret has shared her new single 'intertwined'.

The songwriter came of age in the small Icelandic community of Westfjords, where long hours of solitude allowed her to sharpen her craft.

Later moving to Denmark, Arny's work has a quiet power of its own, a frosted acoustic ambience that enthrals at every turn.

One Little Independent have signed this blossoming artist, and her excellent new single 'intertwined' is online now.

The coy, twirling acoustic line underpins her soft yet incisive vocal, building to that devastating chorus.

Arny comments...

“Past experiences kept coming back to me while I was living in Denmark, everything around me was different. It took some time to get used to. The weather somehow always makes a way into my songs, I use my dreams and my memories, words or phrases. And one day I came up with the lyric ‘our pasts are intertwined’ as if you’re connected to someone you don’t want to be connected to”.

“It was winter by the time I was adding the final touches, I was back home when I recorded the harmonies, and it came together, music is weird like that”.

With its icy charms unfolding at a devastating pace, 'intertwined' marks the emergence of a bold new talent.

Tune in now.