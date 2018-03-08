Arnór Dan's 'Stone By Stone' Is A Graceful Debut

Arnór Dan may be a new name to most, but his music might already be familiar.

Having previously collaborated with Ólafur Arnalds on the music for Broadchurch, the Icelandic artist also fronts the band Agent Fresco in his homeland.

Working on solo material, the vocalist - named Male Singer of the Year at The Icelandic Music Awards in 2016 - is ready to do something different.

Co-written with Janus Rasmussen (Kiasmos) and Sakaris Emil Joensen, new single 'Stone By Stone' is a beautifully nuanced, highly graceful return.

Evocative songwriting with a poetic slant, 'Stone By Stone' is "inspired by the longing for intimacy in a disconnected world, how we've come this far, become so distant and how an absolute loss of everything could be the only way to reconnect again."

We're able to share the visuals, with Arnór Dan stating that he "wanted to work with people that I admire and that had been working with the same tone and feeling behind the song."

He continues: "Benjamin Hardman is an incredible photographer that has captured some glorious nature shots and Amy Haslehurst is a stunning visual artist that had already worked on capes on Iceland's barren landscapes and I instantly knew that this portrayal of two mysterious, caped figures isolated from each other would resonate with the lyrical theme. We went far into the Icelandic highlands and stayed the night to be able to let the talented Andri Haraldsson get some amazing footage."

"Unnur Elísabet, the dancer in the video, approached me early in the writing process of this song in search of a collaboration. 'Stone By Stone' was still a rough demo, but I played it for her and luckily she felt a connection to the music and we started to brainstorm on how we could implement her dancing into the video and we ended up performing these connected, but cold, apathetic and lifeless poses together to portray the lyrical themes of detachment, longing and apathy."

A song marked by collaboration at every stage, the process behind 'Stone By Stone' gets close to the heart of Arnór Dan. The Icelandic artist tells Clash:

"I have a great love of collaborating with artists, especially with people that I care about and truly admire, and I felt like I've hit the jackpot with this song and video. We connected to each other, everyone had their own characteristic brushstroke and together we've created something that we're all proud of."

Tune in now.

