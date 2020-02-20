Arlo Parks Shares Stunning Cover Of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Arlo Parks has shared a cover of Radiohead's 'Creep'.

The London artist recorded the song for the soundtrack of upcoming short film Shy Radicals, directed by Tom Dream.

The film was made with the support of the BFI Doc Society and the Ridley Scott Creative Group, a tale of introvert ideology led by the satirical thoughts of Hamja Ahsan.

Inverting 'Creep' to re-locate the song's emotional core, Arlo Parks deftly picks up the baton dropped so eloquently by Thom Yorke.

She says: "'Creep' is a simultaneously delicate and brutal exploration of inner turmoil and human relationships. This song has acted as a refuge for me, during times of self-reflection and low mood, for many years and Radiohead as a band has deeply influenced my music."

