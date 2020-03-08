Arlo Parks Details Debut Album 'Collapsed In Sunbeams'

Arlo Parks will release her much anticipated debut album 'Collapsed In Sunbeams' on January 29th.

The London riser is a striking talent, one whose evident individuality is matched to a potent emotional awareness.

With her debut LP finally on the release schedule, Arlo decided to toast the news with some unreleased music.

Out now, 'Green Eyes' is a riveting example of her artistry, with the breathy vocals intoning a lyrical tale of self-acceptance.

Potent and gripping, 'Green Eyes' underlines Arlo Parks' status as one of the finest young voices in the country.

She comments: "This is a song about self-discovery, self-acceptance and adolescence. It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times..."

Watch the Louis Bhose directed video below.

Photo Credit: Alex Kurunis

