Arliston Share New EP 'The Ground Might Disappear' In Full

Arliston dig deep on playfully experimental new EP 'The Ground Might Disappear'.

The group is comprised of three individuals with vastly different backgrounds, each bringing something distinct to the table.

As a result, Arliston's songwriting tends to move in contrasting directions, before finding emotional resolution.

In the build up to their new EP, Arliston have shared some striking singles, including the 7/8 movements that underpin 'Camomile'.

Ingenious pop excursions, Arliston's heart-on-sleeve appeal matches the cerebral to the openly emotive.

The full EP is online now, a criss-cross mosaic of time signature alterations, key changes, and soaring melodies.

Tune in now.