Arlissa's 'Healing' Is An Attempt To Gain Perspective

Arlissa returns with sumptuous new single 'Healing'.

The pop riser broke out with viral smash 'Hearts Ain't Gonna Lie', and she expands her vision on this new release.

Out now, 'Healing' is a languid pop ballad, one immersed in beautiful strings and heavily emotive musicality.

Driven forward by her vocal, it's an attempt to gain perspective in "maddening and worrisome times..."

She says... "I wrote ‘Healing’ after I saw this quote “if you don’t heal yourself, you’ll bleed all over the ones that didn’t cut you."

"It made me really take a step back and address certain aspects of my life; to stop losing myself in other people and really discover who I am. I know we’re going through maddening and worrisome times. But it’s these periods in life where we love more and are present for the people who need us. When we finally start to heal, I hope we continue to love and support each other in the same way."

Tune in now.

