Arise, Dizzee Rascal MBE

Dizzee Rascal has been given an MBE for his services to music.

The rapper was named in the delayed edition of the Queen's Birthday honours list, gaining the accolade for his groundbreaking 20 year career.

Winning the Mercury for his seminal debut album 'Boy In Da Corner', Dizzee later smashed into the pop sphere.

Returning to pure rap, his new album 'E3 AF' - a nod to his Bow upbringing - lands later this month.

Dizzee Rascal will have an MBE to place alongside it, with news of the honour breaking yesterday (October 10th).

He's obviously delighted...

