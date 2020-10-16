Ariana Grande Teases 'Positions'

Ariana Grande is teasing new release 'Positions'.

The album is slated for release this month, with the pop icon confirming her plans on Twitter.

The title was revealed in a short video clip, which featured Ariana typing the word 'Positions' on a keyboard.

Check it out below.

The slowed down, abstract clip sparked rumours that Oneohtrix Point Never features on the album - something that the Warp artist denies .

Meanwhile, The Weeknd gave the tweet a simple like - rejuvenating rumours that the pair have recorded a single together. Time will tell.

'Positions' is set to land later this month.

