Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam For "Reacting To A Woman Racially Profiling Me"

R&B queen Ari Lennox has reportedly been arrested in Amsterdam.

The songwriter broke the news herself, using social media to keep fans in the loop.

According to Ari - real name Courtney Shanade Salter - she was arrested "for reacting to a woman racially profiling me..."

She then added: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate Black people.”

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Ari Lennox then repeated that she was being arrested, before adding: "I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again."

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Reuters reports a spokesperson from Dutch military police, who claims authorities arrested Ari Lennon for disturbing public order.

Military police spokesperson Robert van Kapel said: “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

This story is ongoing.

- - -