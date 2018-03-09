Aretha Franklin's Lost Gospel Performance Is Coming To Cinemas

A stunning Aretha Franklin gospel performance is set to come to cinemas near you.

'Amazing Grace' found the singer returning to her roots in the church, performing at South-Central Los Angeles church in January 1972.

The subsequent live album is a thing to treasure, an award-winning, record-breaking display of raw emotion and sheer belief.

The concert was filmed, but the proposed documentary was shelved for over 50 years, but The Franklin estate and producer Alan Elliott have now reached an agreement for its release.

As Variety reports , Amazing Grace will premiere next Monday (November 12th) at the DOC NYC festival, followed by a week-long Oscar-qualifying run this month in Los Angeles before hitting New York in December.

“In recent weeks, Alan presented the film to the family at the African American Museum here, and we absolutely love it,” Sabrina Owens, the late star’s niece and executor of her estate, told Variety.

“We can see Alan’s passion for the movie, and we are just as passionate about it. It’s in a very pure environment, very moving and inspirational, and it’s an opportunity for those individuals who had not experienced her in a gospel context to see how diverse her music is. We are so excited to be a part of this.”

Watch a preview clip below.

