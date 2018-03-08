Aretha Franklin Said To Be "Gravely Ill"

Soul legend Aretha Franklin is said to be "gravely ill" with her family gathered by the singer's bedside in Detroit.

An icon of American music, Aretha Franklin was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, undergoing treatment since then.

Last year a cruel hoax emerged on Twitter claiming that the singer had died - denying this, Aretha Franklin subsequently announced her retirement.

If new reports are true then the singer's condition has worsened, with Roger Freidmann revealing more details in his Showbiz 411 Column.

Aretha Franklin is said to be "gravely ill" with the writer commenting:

"Aretha is surrounded by family and people close to her. She will be so missed as a mother, sister, friend, cousin. But her legacy is larger than life. It’s not just that Rolling Stone called her the number 1 singer of all time, or that she is the Queen of Soul. Long live the Queen."

