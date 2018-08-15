American icon Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76, it has been confirmed.

Multiple outlets have confirmed news of her death, with the BBC reporting that Aretha Franklin passed away in Detroit.

The daughter of a preacher, Aretha Franklin was raised around music, although her initial recording attempts contained little of her unbridled personality.

Marketed as a younger Dinah Washington, it took a move to Atlantic in 1966 to unleash the incredible Southern soul of her imperial phase.

Hits such as 'Respect' made her an icon, matching the gruff nature of R&B delivery to the searing, searching gospel she knew as a youth.

Numerous hits followed, with Aretha Franklin making a starring role in 1980's Blue Brothers film before notching up yet more hits in the 80s.

Performing at the White House for three different Presidents, Aretha Franklin was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, entering hospital earlier in the week.

The singer's condition was the subject of much speculation, but it has now been confirmed that she passed away at hospital in Detroit.

An enormous, enormous loss, her legacy is some truly unparalleled performances and a vital addition to the American songbook.

