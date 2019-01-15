Are You 'Into This'? Well, Get Into Martha

Martha have shared the wry, humorous video to their new DIY blaster 'Into This'.

The band's new album 'Love Keeps Kicking' arrives on April 5th, with the record said to trace the path of heartbreak.

A kind of un-traditional break up record, the new LP moves through the various stages of grief and loss, but in true Martha style does so with a sense of playful wit and irony.

Take new single 'Into This'. Online now, it comes equipped with a resolutely DIY video that even finds time for a spot of interpretative dance from Jimmy Cleveland.

Of the video, the band say: "Hi friends, here's another new single! Unfortunately, we spent all of our budget on the other video, so for this one we just went to a car boot sale and bought an old camcorder and used the footage that was already on there. Hope you enjoy! Love Martha <3"

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.