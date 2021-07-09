Are Radiohead Teasing Joint 'Kid A'/'Amnesiac' Re-Issue...?

Radiohead seem to be teasing a joint re-issue of 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac'.
'Kid A' was released in 2000 and swiftly became a polarising moment for a generation of music fans, bracing themselves as the band swapped glacial guitar pop for Krautrock leaning electronics.
A few months after this, Radiohead revealed that they had completed a second album, drawing on material recorded during those same sessions.
'Amnesiac' completed the picture, and the two have long been viewed as twin-albums by fans and critics.
Now a new teaser on the Radiohead socials seems to point to a joint re-issue project, with a pair of hands sellotaping the two together.
#iceageandsoon#iamcitizeninsane#followmearound#thingsfallingapart#goldenhandshake#whoareyoukidding#theorchestraattheball#allparticipationisamyth#learnhowtoswimbeforetheshipsinks pic.twitter.com/wXLcORYsKu— Radiohead (@radiohead) September 7, 2021
No official word as yet, but it's certainly sent sparks flying.
Radiohead recently sold off a rare 'Kid A' testing pressing during an online raffle for Gig Buddies.
