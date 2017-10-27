Arctic Monkeys Share 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video

Arctic Monkeys are currently in the middle of a summer-long festival stretch, taking their blazing live show across European fields.

Playing both NOS Alive in Lisbon and Mad Cool in Madrid, the band matched material from their illustrious catalogue with a divisive new album.

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' is out now, and the past few days have seen Arctic Monkeys tease... something.

And what a thing it's turned out to be. Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown took Alex Turner & Co. out to Reno, Nevada, shooting a colourful, trippy video for the title track.

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' becomes a journey for the senses, the slowed down beat merged with the hypnotic fluorescence of the casino scenery.

Tune in now.

