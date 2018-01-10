Arctic Monkeys Share Full Warp Speed Chic Film

Arctic Monkeys have placed their short film Warp Speed Chic online.

The band's new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' is still causing waves, with the title track set to gain a seven inch vinyl pressing.

The single will be released on November 30th, with brand new song 'Anyways' set to be placed on the B-side.

Alongside this, Arctic Monkeys have decided to share their short film Warp Speed Chic online in its entirety.

Directed by Ben Chappell, it initially featured in the AM:ZM exhibitions at the start of the year. The director comments:

“After spending a year documenting Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino I wanted to try and pull it all together in a short film. I spent a few weeks with the band in France documenting the recording process with my 16mm camera in September 2017. At that point I was still only hearing bits and pieces of the tunes as they were being recorded.”

“Nearly a year later I was on stage with them in Lyon France shooting some of those same tunes. When the film came back from the lab I put the live songs next to my shots of them recording and found it to be quite nice. With that as a starting point, I then used James Ford's instrumental mixes of the album and put an assortment of the images we created for this album overtop giving a glimpse into the last year and the full progression of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.”

Tune in now.

