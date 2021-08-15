Arctic Monkeys Have Seemingly Started Work On New Album

Arctic Monkeys have seemingly kicked off work on a new album.

The band's 2018 set 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' was a stylistic diversion, followed by some truly electrifying live shows.

Now it seems that work on a follow-up is under way. The news has come from an unlikely source: Suffolk wedding venue Butley Priory's July newsletter .

Yep, in amongst tales of updating the historic site, the writer let slip that Arctic Monkeys had been recording there over summer.

“We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album,” the post explained.

“Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings. Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

Quickly going viral, this aspect of the July update was then deleted .

However, this post also went live on Instagram:

No official word yet from Arctic Monkeys.

