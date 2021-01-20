Architects Share New Single 'Dead Butterflies'

Architects have shared their new single 'Dead Butterflies'.

The metal behemoths are back, with new album 'For Those That Wish To Exist' set to hit home on February 26th.

The ambitious 15 track album ties into our current dystopia, while also searching for moments of light.

New single 'Dead Butterflies' is part of this dichotomy, and it comes with a video shot at London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

Filmed during their recent live stream from the venue, it gives a glimpse of Architects phenomenal live power.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ed Mason

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.