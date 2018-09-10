Architects Share 'Holy Ghost' Short Film

Architects have shared new short film 'Holy Ghost' - watch it now.

The band's movement from triumph to bittersweet triumph marks them out as something truly unique, losing founder Tom Searle to illness, but continuing at his behest.

New album 'Holy Hell' will be released on November 9th, and will be followed by some of their biggest headline shows yet.

New short film 'Holy Ghost' traces their path, a moving, beautifully shot document that opens with Dan Searle - Tom's brother, and band mate - in the sea off the south coast.

He says: “I guess the biggest lesson I’ve learned, that’s repeatedly come to me and actually underpins the whole meaning behind the record is that you can go through terrible things and come out as a better person at the other end of it...”

Tune in now.

Catch Architects at the following shows:

January

14 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

17 Glasgow O2 Academy

18 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

19 London The SSE Arena Wembley

