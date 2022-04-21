Architects Return With 'when we were young'

Architects have released their new single 'when we were young'.

The tech metal giants tour this Spring, playing some of the biggest nationwide concerts of their career.

Closing with a huge night at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on May 8th, the dates are trailed by new material.

Out now, 'when we were young' is a brand new crusher from the band, a song about the pay off between experience and youthful fire.

A band in full control of their faculties, 'when we were young' presents Architects as a beast unleashed, their metal fury retaining its potency.

"'when we were young' is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older," says Dan Searle. "As the world unfolds around us we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity. When I was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today I’m pretty sure I’ll never understand reality. We lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love."

Tune in now.

Catch Architects at the following shows:

May

2 Leeds First Direct Arena

3 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

5 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

6 London Alexandra Palace

8 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Photo Credit: Ed Mason

