Architects Return With New Album 'Holy Hell'

Architects are set to release new album 'Holy Hell' on November 9th.

The tech-metal band produced some astonishing work, using their Brighton base as a hub for innovation with heavy music.

Tragically losing founding member Tom Searle to illness, the group were shocked to their core but elected to continue, resulting in an astonishing show at London's Alexandra Palace.

Dan Searle - Architects' drummer, and Tom's brother - was hit particularly hard. "In those first months after Tom’s death, I didn’t deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious," he says. "I’d ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it."

The band pushed into new material, and it's from these sessions that new album 'Holy Hell' has emerged.

“Ultimately, there were two choices,” Dan says. “Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live. I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences.”

New album 'Holy Hell' will be released on November 9th, with stunning new song 'Hereafter' now online - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

Death Is Not Defeat

Hereafter

Mortal After All

Holy Hell

Damnation

Royal Beggars

Modern Misery

Dying To Heal

The Seventh Circle

Doomsday

A Wasted Hymn

Architects have confirmed the following UK shows - tickets go on sale this Friday (August 14th) at 9am.

January

14 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

17 Glasgow O2 Academy

18 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

19 London The SSE Arena Wembley

For tickets to the latest Architects shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.