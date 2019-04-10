Arcade Fire's Win Butler Teases New Music

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has begun to tease new music.

The band haven't released a full length album since 2017, but they did break cover to perform in New Orleans back in February.

Now Win Butler appears to be teasing new material. A 20 second clip appeared on his Instagram stories, before promptly disappearing - a tender acoustic snippet, it might well be something new from the Montreal band.

The clip was captioned: “sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song...”

Now removed, it was archived by fans on Reddit, who have quickly found multiple layers of meaning in the short snippet.

So, could it be new Arcade Fire? You'll be the first to know...

