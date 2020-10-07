Arcade Fire's Will Butler Announces New Album 'Generations'

Arcade Fire's Will Butler has laid out plans for new solo album 'Generations'.

The musician released his debut solo album 'Policy' some five years ago, and in that time he's toured and recorded with Arcade Fire, while also earning his master’s degree in public policy from Harvard.

New album 'Generations' finds Will Butler returning to his solo guise, with the record due to be released on September 25th.

Ahead of this, the songwriter has shared his bold new song 'Surrender', and its self-directed video.

A song about confusion, friendship, and love, 'Surrender' is about adapting to a rapidly changing world. He comments:

"'Surrender' is masquerading as a love song, but it’s more about friendship. About the confusion that comes as people change—didn’t you use to have a different ideal? Didn’t we have the same ideal at some point? Which of us changed? How did the world change? Relationships that we sometimes wish we could let go of, but that are stuck within us forever."

Tune in now.

