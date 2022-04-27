Arcade Fire's 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Is A Blast Of Sweetness

Arcade Fire have shared their new single 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'.

The band's sixth studio album 'WE' is incoming, with Arcade Fire playing London's KOKO on April 29th.

New song 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' is only the second preview to emerge from the album, and it swaps bombast for light.

A blast of sweetness, the track largely uses acoustic instruments, giving it an airy, organic feel.

"There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams,” said Win Butler. "WE need each other, in all of our imperfection. 'Lookout Kid' is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone… Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Shit is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect."

Tune in now.

'WE' is set to be released on May 6th.

