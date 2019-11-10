Arcade Fire To Re-Issue Debut Single 'Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)'

Arcade Fire are set to re-issue their debut single 'Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)'.

The band recently returned to their seminal debut album 'Funeral', re-examining it for its 15th anniversary.

The project continues with a new re-issue, with Arcade Fire giving their debut single a fresh seven inch vinyl pressing.

Initially released on Merge Records, 'Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)' will be joined by original B-side 'My Buddy' by The Alvino Rey Orchestra.

Win Butler said:

"This seven-inch was prepared in the months leading up to the release of 'Funeral'. The B-side is a song performed by Alvino Rey, me and Will's grandfather."

"This song was played at his funeral, and was part of the inspiration of naming the record 'Funeral'. It's one of the first uses of a primitive vocoder called a Sonovox and was recorded live."

The new seven inch will be released on November 29th as part of Record Store Day's Black Friday event.

