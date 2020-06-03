Arcade Fire To Make New Album Next Month

Arcade Fire are set to make their new album next month.

The band have been largely silent since the release of 2017's 'Everything Now' full length, embarking on various tangential projects.

Win Butler broke cover to chat to Rick Rubin on his excellent Broken Records podcast, and revealed that the Canadian group have been active.

Lockdown has brought strenuous writing sessions, with the Montreal based songwriter compiling material for "two or three" new albums.

Currently, Arcade Fire aim to head "back to Texas to make the next record, during the election - so that’ll be fun."

He explained: "This time around we’ve been in lockdown, (we) have a studio, have every keyboard, drum machine, piano - everything I could want - and fucking time. The one piece that’s been missing is the time, and now the time is there."

It seems that with plans in motion, Arcade Fire are now back to match fitness. Chatting to the producer, Win emphasised that the band are as creative as they've ever been.

He said: "Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing. I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. Feels like being 18, just sitting at a piano for five days in a row just working on a melody for a verse."

Photo Credit: Eric Kayne

