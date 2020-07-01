Arca Shares Rosalía Collaboration 'KLK'

Groundbreaking electronic musician Arca teams with Rosalía on new single 'KLK'.

The producer's new album 'KiCk i' is out on June 26th, featuring collaborations alongside Björk, Shygirl and Sophie.

Catalan trailblazer Rosalía appears on new track 'KLK', an expansive, futurist fusion of colossal electronics and her flamenco flourish.

Part of the new album, 'KLK' seems to occupy its own unique aural realm, combining two emphatic talents.

Tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.