Arca Announces New Album 'KICK ii'

Arca will release her new album 'KICK ii' on December 3rd.
The producer, songwriter, and all-round future pop polymath recently picked up a Grammy nomination, cited for her work on 2020's full length 'KiCk I'.
New album 'KICK ii' continues her trailblazing journey, and it's set to land before the end of the year.
The new chapter was launched with recent single 'Incendio', with Arca continuing this path on new track 'Born Yesterday'.
Out now, 'Born Yesterday' finds Arca linking with Sia, a startling collaboration that places both artists in a different sphere.
Tracklisting:
Doña
Prada
Rakata
Tiro
Luna
Llena
Lethargy
Araña
Femme
Muñecas
Confianza
Born Yesterday ft. Sia
Andro
Photo Credit: Unax LaFuente
