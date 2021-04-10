Arca Announces New Album 'KICK ii'

Arca will release her new album 'KICK ii' on December 3rd.

The producer, songwriter, and all-round future pop polymath recently picked up a Grammy nomination, cited for her work on 2020's full length 'KiCk I'.

New album 'KICK ii' continues her trailblazing journey, and it's set to land before the end of the year.

The new chapter was launched with recent single 'Incendio', with Arca continuing this path on new track 'Born Yesterday'.

Out now, 'Born Yesterday' finds Arca linking with Sia, a startling collaboration that places both artists in a different sphere.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Doña

Prada

Rakata

Tiro

Luna

Llena

Lethargy

Araña

Femme

Muñecas

Confianza

Born Yesterday ft. Sia

Andro

Photo Credit: Unax LaFuente

- - -